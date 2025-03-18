Robert Whittaker Opts For One More Fight At 185lbs Before Making 205lb Decision

By Ross Cole

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently teased a potential move up to light-heavyweight, but he’s now decided to have one more fight at 185lbs before making a final decision on where his future lies.

“I’m going to decide after this next fight,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade podcast. “So one more at middleweight at the very least depending on I’m going to really try and push the boundaries of muscle-to-weight ratio and everything and just see where we come up.”

Whittaker had been pushing for another shot at the middleweight title last year, and started strongly with back-to-back wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov.

However, Whittaker then went on to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a potential title eliminator last October and suffered a convincing loss that saw him submitted in the first round via a face crank that dislocated his jaw.

Whittaker has since expressed his interest in fighting another former 185lb champ in Sean Strickland next, and in his latest podcast he confirmed that remains his primary target, while adding that he’d like it to take place at UFC 317 on June 28th.

“That would be great,” Whittaker said regarding a possible match-up against Strickland. “International Fight Week.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

