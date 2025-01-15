Robert Whittaker: There’s A Skill Gap Between Islam Makhachev And Arman Tsarukyan

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has suggested that a ‘skill gap’ still remains between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan ahead of their UFC 311 headlining fight this weekend in California. “I understand how good Arman Tsarukyan is,” Whittaker stated on his MMA Arcade podcast. “But I just feel like if we look ...

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has suggested that a ‘skill gap’ still remains between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan ahead of their UFC 311 headlining fight this weekend in California.

“I understand how good Arman Tsarukyan is,” Whittaker stated on his MMA Arcade podcast. “But I just feel like if we look at Islam’s last fight with Dustin and we look at Arman’s last fight with Charles, I just feel like there’s a skill gap.

A lot has been made of how well Tsarukyan did in his UFC debut against Makhachev back in 2019, even if he did eventually lose by unanimous decision, and with nine wins from his ten fights since then there’s no doubt that he’s earned another shot at the champion.

However, while acknowledging he’s undeniably talented, Whittaker doesn’t believe Tsarukyan has developed enough to dethrone the man who is currently ranked at No.1 on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list.

Everyone’s saying how well Arman went in his debut, short notice etc., etc. But you look at the names, you look at the level of fights, you look at the stage that Islam’s fight was set on, I don’t know, I just see … Islam’s in a really good place right now. I find it very hard to see him getting defeated.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Robert Whittaker: There’s A Skill Gap Between Islam Makhachev And Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has suggested that a ‘skill gap’ still remains between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan ahead of ...

PFL Announces That Bellator MMA Is No More

The PFL promotion took over the long-running Bellator MMA organization last night and after continuing to host a few events under that banner last ...

UFC 311 Embedded Episode 2

Check out the 2nd episode of UFC 311 Embedded as the stars of the show continue their fight week preparations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LunPa9C-hs
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United