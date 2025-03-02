Sam Patterson KO’s Danny Barlow In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 253

Sam Patterson delivered an upset knockout victory over Danny Barlow midway through the opening round in the main card opener of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 253 in Las Vegas.



Round One



Front kick to the body from Patterson. Heavy straight left from Barlow. Body kick for Patterson. Inside leg kick from Barlow.



Barlow almost catches a kick and tries to move in for a punch of that which doesn’t connect. Patterson targets the body. Low kick from Barlow.



Right hand gets through for Patterson. Glancing punch from Barlow. Good jab for Barlow. Light one-two for Patterson. Body punch from Patterson.



Nicely timed right hand from Patterson. Left for Barlow now. Barlow moves in for a flurry, but as he does so Patterson connects and sends him back on his heels.



Patterson pursues him and lands a straight right that staggers him backwards to the cage, followed by a right hook that slumps Barlow to the canvas. That should have been the end of the fight there, but the ref is slow to intervene, so Patterson fires off some ground-and-pound to seal a big KO victory at 3.10mins of the first round.



