Sergey Spivak Now Fighting Waldo Cortes-Acosta At UFC 316

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Sergey Spivak has a new opponent in Waldo Cortes-Acosta for UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on June 7th after Shamiel Gaziev withdrew for unknown reasons. The 30-year-old Spivak last fought back at UFC 311 in January, where he suffered a 1st round TKO loss to Jailton Almeida. That was Spivak’s second TKO defeat in ...

Sergey Spivak has a new opponent in Waldo Cortes-Acosta for UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on June 7th after Shamiel Gaziev withdrew for unknown reasons.

The 30-year-old Spivak last fought back at UFC 311 in January, where he suffered a 1st round TKO loss to Jailton Almeida.

That was Spivak’s second TKO defeat in his last three fights as he was also stopped via punches by Ciryl Gane in 2023, but he did pick up a 1st round submission finish over Marcin Tybura last year, and is still ranked No.7 in the heavyweight division heading into this newly arrange clash.

Spivak will now be facing the 33-year-old Cortes-Acosta, who has compiled a four-fight winning streak over the past couple of years, beating the likes of Andrei Arlovski and Robelis Despaigne along the way before his latest KO victory over Ryan Spann last month.

That’s taken Cortes-Acosta to No.11 in the heavyweight rankings, which is actually one spot above the fighter he’s replacing, Gaziev.

Spivak vs. Cortes-Acosta joins a UFC 316 event that will be headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, while a women’s bantamweight showdown between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison serves as the co-main event.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Sergey Spivak Now Fighting Waldo Cortes-Acosta At UFC 316

Sergey Spivak has a new opponent in Waldo Cortes-Acosta for UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on June 7th after Shamiel Gaziev withdrew for ...

UFC On ESPN 66: Garry vs. Prates Pre-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates pre-fight interviews ahead of their UFC On ESPN 66 headlining clash this coming Saturday night ...

Israel Adesanya Says He Wants Rematch With Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya has confirmed a recent claim from his coach that he intends to return to the Octagon, and has revealed that he’s specifically ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United