Trevor Peek Broke His Leg Skipping At UFC PI, Out Of UFC On ESPN 67 Fight

Trevor Peek has been forced out of his fight with Jeon Yeong Lee at UFC On ESPN 67 in Des Moines on May 3rd for the unlikeliest of reasons, after breaking his leg while skipping at the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas.



“I actually fractured my leg at the performance institute on Friday,” Peek said in a video. “It’s not a bad fracture, I still have to go get CT scans in the next day or two and figure out if I’ve got any kind of ligament damage or anything like that.

“I wish I had a cool story how I did it, but I got on some soft mats and was just jump roping. I was alternating each leg, I’d been jump roping 20-something minutes, got a little tired, a little careless, and wasn’t paying attention. Come down with all my weight on my left leg and it sounded like a shotgun whenever it went off, it popped.”

Peek went on to say that while his instinct is always to fight through the pain barrier, it’s perhaps for the best that he’s not going to be able to do so on this occasion.



“Unfortunately, I was on the UFC’s premises whenever I did it, so they knew about it,” Peek said. “If there was a way to just tape this thing and get by and not let anybody know, I certainly would have tried my best to make May 3 happen. I’ve always rolled with the punches and I’ve certainly got in there with some pretty bad injuries and just my health not the best at times.



“This next fight is going to be real important for my career so maybe it is best that it worked out that I did it on their premises because they made the executive decision to pull me.”

Peak arrived in the UFC via the Contender Series back in 2022 with a reputation for being a wild, all-action fighter, but while he won his promotional debut by KO he’s gone on to lose three of his last four fights.