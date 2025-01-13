UFC 311 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

UFC 311 takes place this coming Saturday night in Inglewood, California and we’ve got the full fight card below. In the main event there’s a lightweight title fight as current champion Islam Makhachev rematches Arman Tsarukyan, who he previously defeated by unanimous decision in a competitive ‘Fight Of The Night’ that marked the challenger’s UFC ...

UFC 311 takes place this coming Saturday night in Inglewood, California and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event there’s a lightweight title fight as current champion Islam Makhachev rematches Arman Tsarukyan, who he previously defeated by unanimous decision in a competitive ‘Fight Of The Night’ that marked the challenger’s UFC debut back in 2019.

There’s also title action in the co-main event with bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looking to make his first defense of the belt against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

Two former light-heavyweight champions go head-to-head on the main card when Jiri Prochazka squares up to Jamahal Hill.

Coming off two 1st round defeats via strikes, Beneil Dariush has suggested he may consider retiring if he isn’t able to get a win against Renato Moicano, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

Opening up the main card will be Kevin Holland, who comes in off a TKO loss to fight Reiner de Ridder, a former two-division ONE FC champion who earned a victory in his UFC debut late last year.

Check out the full UFC 311 fight card below.

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill
Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
Grant Dawson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Karol Rosa vs. Ailín Pérez
Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC Fight Night 255 In UK

A welterweight fight between former champion Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena will headline the UFC FIght Night 255 event in London, England on ...
mma and ufc news

Watch The UFC’s 2024 Official Award Show

The UFC has put together a full award show that honors the biggest moments, fighters and events of 2024 and you can watch it ...

UFC 311 Countdown (Full Video)

Check out the full UFC 311 Countdown show which takes a closer look at the two title fights that headline the show as lightweight ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United