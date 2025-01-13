UFC 311 takes place this coming Saturday night in Inglewood, California and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a lightweight title fight as current champion Islam Makhachev rematches Arman Tsarukyan, who he previously defeated by unanimous decision in a competitive ‘Fight Of The Night’ that marked the challenger’s UFC debut back in 2019.



There’s also title action in the co-main event with bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looking to make his first defense of the belt against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.



Two former light-heavyweight champions go head-to-head on the main card when Jiri Prochazka squares up to Jamahal Hill.



Coming off two 1st round defeats via strikes, Beneil Dariush has suggested he may consider retiring if he isn’t able to get a win against Renato Moicano, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



Opening up the main card will be Kevin Holland, who comes in off a TKO loss to fight Reiner de Ridder, a former two-division ONE FC champion who earned a victory in his UFC debut late last year.



Check out the full UFC 311 fight card below.



Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims



Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Grant Dawson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Karol Rosa vs. Ailín Pérez

Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter