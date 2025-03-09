UFC 313 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following last night’s UFC 313 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. Earning ‘Fight of The Night’ honors was the co-main event battle between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev that went the distance. The fight got off to an unexpected start when Fiziev pulled off a couple of early takedowns, but ...

Ignacio Bahamondes earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he found himself grounded early in the fight and responded positively by catching Jalin Turner in a triangle choke to force a tap-out midway through the opening round.

Also earning a well-earned performance bonus was Mauricio Ruffy, who delivered a stunning highlight-reel finish over Bobby ‘King’ Green in the pay-per-view opener when he KO’d him with a wheel kick in the first round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

