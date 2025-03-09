UFC 313 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 313 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning ‘Fight of The Night’ honors was the co-main event battle between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev that went the distance.



The fight got off to an unexpected start when Fiziev pulled off a couple of early takedowns, but like their first encounter a couple of years ago it wasn’t long before it settled into a back-and-forth striking battle. However, midway through the second round Gaethje floored Fiziev with an uppercut, which swung the momentum in his favor, and as in their previous fight he again proved to have the better cardio and intensity in the final round to ensure he emerged with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).



Ignacio Bahamondes earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he found himself grounded early in the fight and responded positively by catching Jalin Turner in a triangle choke to force a tap-out midway through the opening round.

Also earning a well-earned performance bonus was Mauricio Ruffy, who delivered a stunning highlight-reel finish over Bobby ‘King’ Green in the pay-per-view opener when he KO’d him with a wheel kick in the first round.