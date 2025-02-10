UFC Fight Night 251 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 251 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 15th in Las Vegas and you can check out the full fight card below.



Jared Cannonier suffered back-to-back losses in his 2024 campaign and now tries to get back on track in the middleweight main event against Gregory Rodrigues, who is on a three-fight winning streak.



Calvin Kattar is winless in his last three fights, but still gets a co-main event opportunity here against Youssef Zalal, who has strung together three submission wins in a row since rejoining the UFC last year.



Edmen Shahbazyan only has two wins from his last five fights, but that’s better than his opponent Dylan Budka, who has yet to taste victory in his two UFC fights so far.



Ismael Bonfim is 2-1 in the UFC so far and coming off a win last year ahead of his fight against Nazim Sadykhov, who has two wins and a draw in the promotion so far, but last fought in late 2023.



Rodolfo Vieira comes in off two submission wins in a row to fight Andre Petroski, who won two of his three fights last year.



And opening up the main card will be Connor Matthews, who was TKO’d in his UFC debut and now fights Jose Delgado, who will be making his first UFC appearance after a KO win on the Contender Series.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 251 card below.

Main Card



Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka

Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski

Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado



Prelims



Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza

Jared Gordon vs. Kauê Fernandes

Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams

Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith

Valter Walker vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti