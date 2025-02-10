UFC Fight Night 251 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

UFC Fight Night 251 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 15th in Las Vegas and you can check out the full fight card below. Jared Cannonier suffered back-to-back losses in his 2024 campaign and now tries to get back on track in the middleweight main event against Gregory Rodrigues, who is on a three-fight ...

UFC Fight Night 251 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 15th in Las Vegas and you can check out the full fight card below.

Jared Cannonier suffered back-to-back losses in his 2024 campaign and now tries to get back on track in the middleweight main event against Gregory Rodrigues, who is on a three-fight winning streak.

Calvin Kattar is winless in his last three fights, but still gets a co-main event opportunity here against Youssef Zalal, who has strung together three submission wins in a row since rejoining the UFC last year.

Edmen Shahbazyan only has two wins from his last five fights, but that’s better than his opponent Dylan Budka, who has yet to taste victory in his two UFC fights so far.

Ismael Bonfim is 2-1 in the UFC so far and coming off a win last year ahead of his fight against Nazim Sadykhov, who has two wins and a draw in the promotion so far, but last fought in late 2023.

Rodolfo Vieira comes in off two submission wins in a row to fight Andre Petroski, who won two of his three fights last year.

And opening up the main card will be Connor Matthews, who was TKO’d in his UFC debut and now fights Jose Delgado, who will be making his first UFC appearance after a KO win on the Contender Series.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 251 card below.

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski
Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims

Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
Jared Gordon vs. Kauê Fernandes
Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
Valter Walker vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dricus du Plessis Wants Khamzat Chimaev Next, Then Alex Pereira

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has stated his desire to fight light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, but has also made it clear he has ...

Din Thomas Pulls No Punches Regarding Sean Strickland: ‘He’s Not That Guy’

Din Thomas pulled no punches on the UFC 312 post-fight show on Saturday night when he declared that Sean Strickland simply isn’t the fighter ...

UFC Fight Night 251 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 251 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 15th in Las Vegas and you can check out the full fight card ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United