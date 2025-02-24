UFC Fight Night 253 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 253 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 1st in Las Vegas and we've got the full fight card below. In the main event Manel Kape comes in off five wins in his last six fights to take on Asu Almabayev, who steps in on short notice to replace Brandon Royval and has won all four of his bouts in the Octagon so far. Cody Brundage only mustered a loss and a draw last year, but now gets the co-main event spot this weekend against Julian Marquez, who is faring worse as he's been finished via strikes in each of his last three fights. Nasrat Haqparast is in the mist of a four-fight winning streak as he prepares to square up against Esteban Ribovics, who lost in his UFC debut, but has since strung together three wins in a row. Austen Lane picked up his first win in four attempts in the UFC last time out and now goes up against new Contender Series recruit Mario Pinto, who holds a 9-0 record. Hyder Amil is 2-0 in the UFC and 10-0 for his career overall to date and will now look to extend that against William Gomis, who has won all four of his fights since joining the promotion. The undefeated Danny Barlow has secured back-to-back victories in the Octagon so far and now fights Sam Patterson, who has picked up back-to-back submission wins since being defeated in his UFC debut. Main Card Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics Austen Lane vs. Mário Pinto Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson Prelims Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castañeda Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov