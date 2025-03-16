UFC Fight Night 254 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 254 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

On this occasion the UFC brass opted for four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses, which all went to fighters on the preliminary portion of the card.

They included Carlos Vera, who delivered a fast finish against Josias Musasa after dropping him with a head kick mid-way through the opening round and then sinking in a rear-naked choke.

Andre Lima extended his career record to 11-0 with a dominant performance against Daniel Barez for the best part of three rounds before taking him to the mat and finishing him with a rear-naked choke submission.

Priscilla Cachoeira also earned a performance bonus after she found a home for an uppercut at the mid-point of the first round against Josiane Nunes, sending her face-first onto the canvas for a KO finish.

And finally Carla Judice also racked up a fast stoppage victory at the 1.40min mark of the opening round against Yuneisy Duben courtesy of a head kick and follow-up ground-and-pound.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

