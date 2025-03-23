UFC Fight Night 255 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 255 event in London the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses were handed out on this occasion, and included among them was main card winner Sean Brady, who put in a tireless display of takedowns, grappling control and ground-and-pound to ...

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 255 event in London the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses were handed out on this occasion, and included among them was main card winner Sean Brady, who put in a tireless display of takedowns, grappling control and ground-and-pound to dominate former 170lb champion Leon Edwards, before managing to find a finish with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

Kevin Holland also earned a performance bonus after he bested Gunnar Nelson over three rounds, with his biggest moment coming late in the first round when he worked his way back to his feet and then unleashed a powerful right hand that floored his opponent. Throughout the fight Holland showed improved takedown defense and grappling defense too, while crucially also staying more active offensively than Nelson to win by unanimous decision.

 Alexia Thainara came in on just a weeks notice for her UFC debut against Molly McCann, but took it all in her stride as she managed to get a takedown in the opening round and then worked her way to a rear-naked choke finish.

And the final performance bonus went to prelim card fighter Shauna Bannon, who had to battle through adversity when she was dropped by a head kick from Puja Tomar in the second round, and then managed to latch onto a fight-ending armbar submission.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Molly McCann Retires After Submission Loss At UFC Fight Night 255

Molly McCann has announced her retirement from the sport after suffering a submission loss to the debuting Alexia Thainara on the main card of ...

UFC Fight Night 255 Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 255 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card from London. Sean Brady Carlos Ulberg Kevin ...

UFC Fight Night 255 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 255 event in London the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. Four ‘Performance Of The ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United