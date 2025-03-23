UFC Fight Night 255 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 255 event in London the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses were handed out on this occasion, and included among them was main card winner Sean Brady, who put in a tireless display of takedowns, grappling control and ground-and-pound to dominate former 170lb champion Leon Edwards, before managing to find a finish with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.



Kevin Holland also earned a performance bonus after he bested Gunnar Nelson over three rounds, with his biggest moment coming late in the first round when he worked his way back to his feet and then unleashed a powerful right hand that floored his opponent. Throughout the fight Holland showed improved takedown defense and grappling defense too, while crucially also staying more active offensively than Nelson to win by unanimous decision.



Alexia Thainara came in on just a weeks notice for her UFC debut against Molly McCann, but took it all in her stride as she managed to get a takedown in the opening round and then worked her way to a rear-naked choke finish.

And the final performance bonus went to prelim card fighter Shauna Bannon, who had to battle through adversity when she was dropped by a head kick from Puja Tomar in the second round, and then managed to latch onto a fight-ending armbar submission.