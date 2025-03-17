UFC Fight Night 255 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 255 takes place this coming Saturday in London, England and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



In the main event, former welterweight champion Leon Edwards returns for the first time since losing the belt to take on Sean Brady, who has only been beaten once in his eight UFC fights so far.



In the co-main event former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz fights for the first time in a year-and-a-half against the in-form Carlos Ulberg, who is on a seven-fight winning streak.



Gunnar Nelson hasn’t fought in two years, but is coming off back-to-back wins as he now gets ready to go up against Kevin Holland, who is moving back down to welterweight after suffering defeat in his last two Octagon appearances at 185lbs.



After going 1-1 last year, Molly McCann now faces a late replacement newcomer in Alexia Thainara, who comes in on a weeks notice after a win on the Contender Series last year that took her career record to 11-1.



Jordan Vucenic suffered a loss in his promotional debut last year and now attempts to get his first win against Chris Duncan, who is 3-1 in the UFC so far.



Opening up the main card will be Nathaniel Wood, who picked up a win in his only fight last year and now squares up to Morgan Charriere, who is coming in off a KO victory.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 255 card below.

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland

Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara

Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan

Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière



Prelims



Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos

Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran

Guram Kutateladze vs. Kauê Fernandes