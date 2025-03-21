UFC Fight Night 255 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 255 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Leon Edwards (171) vs. Sean Brady (170)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)

Kevin Holland (171) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)

Molly McCann (116) vs. Alexia Thainara (116)

Chris Duncan (155) vs. Jordan Vucenic (155)

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Nathaniel Wood (145)



Prelims

Jai Herbert (156) vs. Chris Padilla (155)

Felipe dos Santos (125) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (126)

Mick Parkin (260) vs. Marcin Tybura (250)

Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (185)

Shauna Bannon (116) vs. Puja Tomar (116)

Nathan Fletcher (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)

Kaue Fernandes (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155)