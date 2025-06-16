UFC On ABC 8 Fight Card

UFC On ABC 8 takes place this coming Saturday in Azerbaijan and you can check out the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a light-heavyweight clash as former champion Jamahal Hill tries to shake off back-to-back defeats when he goes up against Khalil Rountree Jr, who received plaudits for his performance despite losing by TKO to Alex Pereira in his title challenge last October.



In the co-main event Rafael Fiziev finds himself in the unfamiliar position of trying to fight back from three losses in a row when he goes up against Ignacio Bahamondes, who by way of contrast is coming off a trio of wins.



Former Rizin and Bellator fighter Tofiq Musayev makes his UFC debut on Saturday against Myktybek Oralbai, who is coming off a loss, but had won his first two fights in the Octagon before that.



Curtis Blaydes was KO’d by Tom Aspinall in an interim heavyweight title fight almost a year ago and now returns to fight Rizvan Kuniev, who arrives from the Contender Series with a 12-2 record.



Nazim Sadykhov has earned three wins and a draw so far in the UFC and now squares up to Nikolas Motta, who has gone 3-2 (+1nc) in the Octagon.



Opening up the main card will be Muhammad Naimov, who picked up a win earlier in the year to go 4-1 overall in the UFC so far, and now fights Bogdan Grad, who one his promotional debut by TKO in February.



Check out the full UFC On ABC 8 card below.



Main Card



Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad



Prelims



Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Park Jun-yong

Melissa Mullins vs. Daria Zheleznyakova

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman

Ko Seok-hyun vs. Oban Elliott

Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Syguła