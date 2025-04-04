UFC On ESPN 65 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC On ESPN 65 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5)
Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
ChangHo Lee (136) vs. Cortavious Romious (139.5) – Romilous came in 3.5lbs overweight
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)
Luis Gurule (125) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)
Torrez Finney (186) vs. Rob Valentin (185.5)

Prelims

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Daniel Santos (n/a) – Santos didn’t weigh in – fight canceled!

Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Diana Belbita (125.5)
Daniel Frunza (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee (171)
Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Istela Nunes (115)
Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)
Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

UFC On ESPN 65 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 65 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales ...

