UFC On ESPN 67 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 67 weigh-ins have now taken place in Des Moines and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135) Reinier de Ridder (185.5) vs. Bo Nickal (185.5) Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) Montel Jackson (136) vs. Daniel ...