UFC On ESPN 68 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC On ESPN 68 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126.5)
Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
Ramiz Brahimaj (171) vs. Billy Ray Goff (170)
Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (206)
Macy Chiasson (144) vs. Ketlen Vieira (146)
Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Zachary Reese (185)

Prelims

Jafel Filho (126) vs. Allan Nascimento (127.5) – Nascimento missed weight by 1.5lbs
Kurt Holobaugh (156) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)
Michael Aswell Jr. (155) vs. Bolaji Oki (155.5)
Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Rayanne Dos Santos (116)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

