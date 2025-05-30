UFC On ESPN 68 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 68 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)Ramiz Brahimaj (171) vs. Billy Ray Goff (170)Dustin Jacoby (205) ...
The UFC On ESPN 68 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126.5) Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156) Ramiz Brahimaj (171) vs. Billy Ray Goff (170) Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (206) Macy Chiasson (144) vs. Ketlen Vieira (146) Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Zachary Reese (185)
Prelims
Jafel Filho (126) vs. Allan Nascimento (127.5) – Nascimento missed weight by 1.5lbs Kurt Holobaugh (156) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5) Michael Aswell Jr. (155) vs. Bolaji Oki (155.5) Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Rayanne Dos Santos (116)
