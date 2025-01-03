Umar Nurmagomedov Accepted Merab Dvalishvili Fight Despite Broken Arm

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed he suffered a broken arm at the tail-end of last year, but decided to accept a fight against current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 anyway. “After I was in Dagestan, I punch my arm,” Nurmagomedov told Brett Okamoto in an ESPN interview. “I go to show the doctor and ...

Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed he suffered a broken arm at the tail-end of last year, but decided to accept a fight against current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 anyway.

“After I was in Dagestan, I punch my arm,” Nurmagomedov told Brett Okamoto in an ESPN interview. “I go to show the doctor and I show them. They did, like, not an MRI but when they check bone? An X-Ray? They did X-ray and they said, ‘You broke [your arm]’.

“You know after that, after 20 days I go again even when I was broken, I was running. I want to still be in shape, you know. Even that time I try run, try to do shadow boxing, try to be in shape. And after 20 days I go again, and it’s become much better.

“Even my punches and other things, I do grapple, I do wrestling class. Everything I can do. Then I called my manager Ali [Abdelaziz] and I said to him ‘hey, I want to fight’. He said ‘but we said we’re injured’ and I said ‘I told you, take this fight’.

“My manager and my brother said ‘are you crazy? You can’t fight like that’ and they said no. They asked again, they called me again ‘will you fight with Merab?’ Of course, I already called with Ali and said make it happen. I want to fight in Ramadan, if Merab wants to fight in Ramadan I want to be active.”

It’s interesting to note that this video interview was first posted a few days ago, only to then quickly be taken back offline.

There was some concerns that perhaps Nurmagomedov mentioning such a significant injury so close to the fight on January 18th could be the reason for that as it could put the fight in jeopardy, but the interview re-emerged earlier today and as things stand it seems that the title clash is still going ahead.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgYGM3qImd0

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Umar Nurmagomedov Accepted Merab Dvalishvili Fight Despite Broken Arm

Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed he suffered a broken arm at the tail-end of last year, but decided to accept a fight against current bantamweight ...

Kayla Harrison Could Fight For Interim Title If Julianna Pena Isn’t Ready

Kayla Harrison could fight for the interim bantamweight title this year if current champion Julianna Pena isn’t ready to defend her title in the ...

Watch 1 Hour Of The Most Bizarre Finishes In UFC History

There’s been plenty of bizarre finishes in UFC fights over the years and in this new video below you can watch almost a full ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United