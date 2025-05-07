Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez Booked For UFC 317

A women’s flyweight fight between Viviane Araujo and Tracy Cortez has been added to the UFC 317 card during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on June 28th.



The 38-year-old Araujo is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Karine Silva at UFC 309 in November that ended her opponent’s four-fight winning streak.



However, Araujo has lost three of her last five fights in the promotion to the likes of Alexa Grasso, Amanda Ribas and Natalia Silva. Even so, she currently holds the No.8 spot on the 125lb rankings heading into her next fight.



The 31-year-old Cortez was beaten via unanimous decision in her last Octagon appearance against Rose Namajunas, marking her first loss in over seven years.



Cortez had gone 5-0 in the UFC prior to that setback, and is now situated at No.10 in the rankings.



Araujo vs. Cortez joins a UFC 317 card that still remains without a headlining fight, with some kind of blockbuster match-up to front the International Fight Week extravaganza being anticipated, but still not having been confirmed at this time.



What we do know is that a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France will feature on the main card, while the likes of Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape and Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov have also been announced.

