Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez Booked For UFC 317

By Ross Cole

A women’s flyweight fight between Viviane Araujo and Tracy Cortez has been added to the UFC 317 card during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on June 28th. The 38-year-old Araujo is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Karine Silva at UFC 309 in November that ended her opponent’s four-fight winning streak. However, Araujo ...

A women’s flyweight fight between Viviane Araujo and Tracy Cortez has been added to the UFC 317 card during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on June 28th.

The 38-year-old Araujo is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Karine Silva at UFC 309 in November that ended her opponent’s four-fight winning streak.

However, Araujo has lost three of her last five fights in the promotion to the likes of Alexa Grasso, Amanda Ribas and Natalia Silva. Even so, she currently holds the No.8 spot on the 125lb rankings heading into her next fight.

The 31-year-old Cortez was beaten via unanimous decision in her last Octagon appearance against Rose Namajunas, marking her first loss in over seven years.

Cortez had gone 5-0 in the UFC prior to that setback, and is now situated at No.10 in the rankings.

Araujo vs. Cortez joins a UFC 317 card that still remains without a headlining fight, with some kind of blockbuster match-up to front the International Fight Week extravaganza being anticipated, but still not having been confirmed at this time.

What we do know is that a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France will feature on the main card, while the likes of Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape and Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov have also been announced.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez Booked For UFC 317

A women’s flyweight fight between Viviane Araujo and Tracy Cortez has been added to the UFC 317 card during International Fight Week in Las ...

UFC 315 Embedded Episode 2

Watch the second episode of UFC 315 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Montreal, Canada.

Bo Nickal’s Coach Mike Brown Speaks Out After His First Loss

Bo Nickal suffered his first career loss on Saturday night after being TKO’d by Reiner de Ridder at UFC On ESPN 67 and now ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United