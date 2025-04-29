Watch 1st Trailer For The Rock’s Movie About UFC Legend Mark Kerr – ‘The Smashing Machine’

By Ross Cole

UFC legend Mark Kerr’s rise and fall from glory is the subject of a new movie, ‘The Smashing Machine’, starring The Rock, and the first trailer for it is now available to watch below.

A star in the early days of both the UFC and PRIDE, Kerr also infamously featured in a brutally raw HBO documentary back in 2002, also titled ‘The Smashing Machine’, that documented not only his fighting life, but also his battle with substance abuse and personal problems as his career began to go off the rails.

His story will now be brought to the cinema on October 3rd with Dwayne Johnson, aka ‘The Rock’ looking and sounding almost unrecognisable in the starring role, while Emily Blunt adds further star power to the cast playing Kerr’s girlfriend at the time, who was also prominently featured in the documentary.

The film is written and directed by Benny Safdie, who is best known for being at the helm alongside his brother for Adam Sandler’s acclaimed ‘Uncut Gems’ movie.

The cast also features other MMA stars, including Bas Rutten (who was also in the documentary), Ryan Bader (playing the role of Mark Coleman) and heavyweight boxing champion Oleskander Usyk (portraying Igor Vovchanchyn).

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

