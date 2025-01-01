In their final ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ episode for 2024, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen were joined by Dominick Cruz to make their picks for 2024’s best fight and best event of the year, and you can watch what they had to say below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjDpOM1U2M4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYR1X-D97VQ
In their final ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ episode for 2024, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen were joined by Dominick Cruz to make their picks for 2024’s best fight and best event of the year, and you can watch what they had to say below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjDpOM1U2M4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYR1X-D97VQ
In their final ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ episode for 2024, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen were joined by Dominick Cruz to make their picks for 2024’s best fight and best event of the year, and you can watch what they had to say below.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Watch DC, Chael Sonnen And Dominick Cruz’s Picks For 2024 Fight And Event Of The Year
In their final ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ episode for 2024, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen were joined by Dominick Cruz to make their ...
Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum Targeted For UFC On ESPN 64 In Mexico
A middleweight fight between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum has been targeted for the UFC On ESPN 64 event in Mexico City on March ...
Ian Garry Unhappy With Place On Rankings After Loss To Shavkat Rakhmonov
Ian Garry gave a good account of himself in his end-of-year welterweight title elimination fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, and so even ...