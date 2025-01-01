Watch DC, Chael Sonnen And Dominick Cruz’s Picks For 2024 Fight And Event Of The Year

By Ross Cole

In their final 'Good Guy / Bad Guy' episode for 2024, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen were joined by Dominick Cruz to make their picks for 2024's best fight and best event of the year, and you can watch what they had to say below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjDpOM1U2M4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYR1X-D97VQ

In their final ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ episode for 2024, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen were joined by Dominick Cruz to make their picks for 2024’s best fight and best event of the year, and you can watch what they had to say below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjDpOM1U2M4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYR1X-D97VQ

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

