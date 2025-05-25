Watch Sean O’Malley And Israel Adesanya Sparring Together

By Ross Cole

Sean O’ Malley is currently in training for a bantamweight title rematch with current champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 on June 8th, and that’s included having an unexpected sparring partner in former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. Both O’Malley and Adesanya have posted footage of them sparring on their respective YouTube channels, and of course ...

Both O’Malley and Adesanya have posted footage of them sparring on their respective YouTube channels, and of course given the huge size difference between them and the fact ‘Suga’ has a major fight just weeks away it was just a light session.

Nevertheless, it was good to see two of the biggest stars and best strikers in the sport in the Octagon together and showing each other a lot of respect.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

