Watch Sean O’Malley Beat Up Poker Player Frankie C In Sparring

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently agreed to a poker match with a pro-player and Youtuber Frankie C, and got him to agree to a sparring match in the cage if he won.



Unfortunately for Frankie C, O’Malley did actually beat him in the poker match, and it didn’t go any better for him in the resulting fight that took place after he’d been given three weeks of training.



To be fair to him, Frankie toughed it out for the best part of three rounds as O’Malley chipped away at him with body shots and low kicks, while going easy on the head shots.



However, in the third round a spinning body kick took the wind out of the already exhausted Frankie’s sails and soon after he slumped to the canvas.



“It’s funny we filmed this before the nick x Sean Strickland video,” Frankie C wrote in the comments for the YouTube video. “It was terrifying being in there, hurt like hell getting punched and kicked, but watching it back Sean is absolute class act. Wouldn’t have taken this bet vs anyone else. Who knew Sean could play poker so well.”



O’Malley is currently preparing for a rematch with the man who took the 135lb title from him, Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 on June 7th.

️Check out their sparring session and poker game in the videos below.