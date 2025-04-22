Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Another Youtuber

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Sean Strickland is no stranger to beating up randoms who think it’s a good idea to challenge him to a fight in the gym, and he’s at it again in a new video clip that’s just surfaced on social media. This time it’s Youtuber Nick Nayersina who was apparently willing to be beaten up on ...

Sean Strickland is no stranger to beating up randoms who think it’s a good idea to challenge him to a fight in the gym, and he’s at it again in a new video clip that’s just surfaced on social media.

This time it’s Youtuber Nick Nayersina who was apparently willing to be beaten up on camera for views, and as usual Strickland didn’t go easy on him as you’ll see from the clip below.

Strickland was last seen in an actual fight back in February when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in their rematch at UFC 312.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Another Youtuber

Sean Strickland is no stranger to beating up randoms who think it’s a good idea to challenge him to a fight in the gym, ...

Ilia Topuria Critical Of Yair Rodriguez’s Fighting Style, But Praises Two Other Stars

Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight title earlier this year ruled out the possibility of him fighting one of the division’s leading contenders, Yair Rodriguez, ...

Carlos Prates Fires Back At ‘Boring Fighter’ Ian Garry

The war of words between this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 66 headliners is continuing in the build-up to the event with Carlos Prates branding ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United