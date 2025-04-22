Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Another Youtuber

Sean Strickland is no stranger to beating up randoms who think it’s a good idea to challenge him to a fight in the gym, and he’s at it again in a new video clip that’s just surfaced on social media.



This time it’s Youtuber Nick Nayersina who was apparently willing to be beaten up on camera for views, and as usual Strickland didn’t go easy on him as you’ll see from the clip below.



Strickland was last seen in an actual fight back in February when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in their rematch at UFC 312.

I’m a man of my word, I said I would show up and I did. Thank you @SStricklandMMA for your time! When should I drop the full YouTube video? pic.twitter.com/WBvwZr7FhW — Nick Nayersina (@nicknayersina) April 22, 2025