Watch The UFC 316 Press Conference + Aaron Pico Interview

UFC 314 takes place tonight in Miami, but meanwhile yesterday the promotion also rolled out a press conference for the upcoming UFC 316 event in Newark, New Jersey, which will be headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between current champ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, with a women’s bantamweight title fight between Juliana Penna and Kayla Harrison serving as the co-main event.
Check out the full presser with the four fighters, along with an additional interview with newly signed Bellator star Aaron Pico below.
