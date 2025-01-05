Yazmin Jauregui vs. Dione Barbosa Booked For UFC On ESPN 64 In Mexico

By Ross Cole

Yazmin Jauregui will be on home soil for her next fight at strawweight as she’s been booked to fight Dione Barbosa at UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City, Mexico on March 29th.

The 25-year-old Jauregui is coming off a rear-naked choke submission loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC 306 last September, having also registered a decision victory over Sam Hughes earlier in the year.

Jauregui had entered the UFC as a promising young prospect with a perfect 8-0 record in 2022 and extended that with wins in her first two Octagon outings, but she’s since hit a few bumps in the roads, leaving her current record since joining the promotion at 3-2.

The 32 Barbosa joined the UFC in 2023 from the Contender Series and has since gone on to fight twice in 2024, winning her first fight by decision before going on to suffer a unanimous decision loss to Miranda Maverick. That takes her overall career record to 7-3 heading into this fight.

Jauregui vs. Barbosa joins a UFC On ESPN 64 card that’s still in development and doesn’t yet have a headlining fight confirmed, but will also feature a middleweight fight between Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

