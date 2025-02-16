Youssef Zalal Beats Calvin Kattar By Decision At UFC Fight Night 251

By Ross Cole

Youssef Zalal proved to be too fast and elusive on the feet for Calvin Kattar tonight at UFC Fight Night 251 on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Round One

Low kick for Zalal. He lands another. Inside calf kick for Zalal now. He continues to pepper that lead calf while also firing off a jab and a high kick attempt that’s blocked.

Body kick for Zalal. Now a jab. Right hand gets through as Kattar still remains patient. Jab for Zalal. He tries for a trip, but Kattar stays upright.

Jab for Kattar. Teep kick from him. Calf kick from Zalal, but Kattar lands a jab too. Jab for Zalal. He lands another, then back to the calf kick.

Knee strike attempt upstairs from Zalal doesn’t connect. Back to the jab now. Zalal circling now as he’s done several times already.

Nice body punch from Zalal. He tries for a trip, but it doesn’t work out. Kattar applying pressures and loads up on a punch but it doesn’t land.

Jabs from both men land at the same time. Nice punch for Kattar. He tries for a kick upstairs. Another missed punch from Kattar as he chases the constantly moving Zalal.

Round Two

Body punch for Zalal. He throws a knee to the body. Takedown attempt from him, but doesn’t commit to it too much and then backs off.

Jab for Zalal. Single-leg attempt from Zalal, but Kattar pulls his leg free. Low kick for Kattar. Inside leg kick. Now calf kicks from Zalal and a couple of solid jabs.

Another jab from Zalal and attempts another high knee. Kattar struggling to find his rhythm and let his hands go so far, even more so when Zalal starts circling.

Zalal stops, connects with the jab and is then back moving again. Kattar constantly chasing after him, but nothing happening. Zalal fakes a takedown attempt and Kattar bites on it.

Zalal continuing to utilize his fast, accurate jab. Front kick to the body from Kattar. Jab for Kattar, but Zalal lands a better one.

Right hand lands for Kattar, his best punch so far. Low kick for Zalal.

Round Three

Zalal circling to start the final round. He lands a right hand and is then back on his bike. Zalal now avoiding punches as Kattar just swings in the hopes of finding a connection. Kattar does land a knee in there.

Zalal lands a takedown, but Kattar gets back up straight away. Zalal pumps the jab. Side-to-side movement from him.

Missed kick and punch from Kattar, but then gets hold of Zalal for a moment and blasts him with a hard strike.

Zalal back to circling. Kattar swings hard again and just misses. Low kick for Kattar. Step-in jab and knee from Zalal.

Kattar tries for a flurry, but Zalal is just too elusive. Zalal lands. Kattar connects with a punch. He closes the distance again and lands a short elbow.

Kattar chasing after Zalal and is just missing with big power strikes. jab for Zalal. Kattar closes the distance for a moment and tries to land a big elbow. Zalal grinning as he narrowly avoids another big strike.

Decision

A slick performance from Zalal here then, utilizing his constant movement and crisp, lazer-accurate jab to frustrate Kattar and emerge with a solid unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

