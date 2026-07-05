Alex Perez vs. Su Madaerji Immediate Rematch Set For UFC Fight Night 286

A little over a month since their first fight, ranked flyweight contenders Alex Perez and Su Madaerji will fight again at UFC Fight Night 286 on August 30th in Shanghai, China.



Perez and Madaerji previously fought on May 30th in Macau, but the fight ended prematurely midway through the second round when Perez was left unable to continue after an accidental groin strike, resulting in a no-contest.



Prior to that unfortunate outcome Perez had been coming in off a 1st round TKO victory against Charles Johnson, but had lost five of his previous six bouts. Even so, he still heads into this rematch ranked No.14.



As for Madaerji, he had been riding a three-fight winning streak, having beaten Mitch Raposo, Kevin Borjas and Jesus Santos Aguilar on the scorecards over a 12 month period, and currently holds the No.12 spot on the flyweight ladder.



Perez vs. Madaerji is the 2nd fight confirmed for the UFC Fight Night 286 event, with a bantamweight fight between Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong.



