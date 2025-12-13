Brandon Moreno To Fight Asu Almabayev In UFC Fight Night 269 Headliner

Brandon Moreno will fight Asu Almabayev in the main event of UFC Fight Night 269 in Mexico City, Mexico on February 28th.



This marks a quick turnaround for the 32-year-old Moreno given that he’s only just coming off a TKO loss to Tatsuro Taira last weekend at UFC 323.



The former flyweight champion had headed into that fight off of back-to-back victories though, having beaten Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg by unanimous decision, so he’s still ranked No.4 in the division heading into this new match-up.



As for Almabayev, the 31-year-old has registered two victories in this calendar year, claiming a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ochoa back in July, before going on to earn a submission win over Alex Perez last month, taking him to No.7 on the flyweight ladder.



This will mark the third year in a row that the UFC has returned to Mexico for a ‘Fight Night’ event, though you’d have to go back as far as UFC 188: Velasquez vs. Werdum in 2015 for the last time the promotion held a numbered event there.



The promotion have also started holding annual ‘Noche UFC’ events to celebrate Mexican Independence Day too, though all three so far have actually been held in the United States.