Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Carlos Ulberg delivered a big knockout victory over Dominick Reyes in the main event of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 260 event in Australia.

Round One

The light-heavyweight main event is underway in Perth, Australia!

Inside leg kick for Ulberg. Now a low kick from Reyes. Cautious start from both men with two minutes gone already.

Now a straight right from Ulberg. Reyes misses a high kick attempt. Ulberg lands a good jab that snaps Reyes head back.

Ulberg loads up on a punch but doesn’t connect. Body kick for him. Now a thigh kick. Solid body punch for Ulberg. Missed kick to the body from Reyes as he struggles to find his range.

Ulberg with a left hand and then a right hook that collapses Reyes, then blasts him with another two punishing blows on the canvas to seal a highlight-reel knockout victory at 4.27mins of the first round!

