Watch the full UFC 322 Countdown show, which takes a closer look at the two major title fights that top the bill in NYC as welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena goes up against former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev in the main event, while women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko goes up against ex-strawweight champ Zhang Weili in the co-main event.
UFC 322 Countdown (Full Video)
