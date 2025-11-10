

UFC 322 takes place this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a welterweight title clash as current champion Jack Della Maddalena puts his perfect 8-0 record in the UFC to the test against the 15-fight unbeaten Islam Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight title earlier in the year in order to challenge for this belt.



In the co-main event women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will face off against former strawweight champ Zhang Weili, who vacated her 115lb title for this opportunity to become a two-division titleholder.



Sean Brady has risen to No.2 in the 170lb rankings after winning eight of his nine UFC fights so far, and now squares up to the 8th ranked Michael Morales, who is on a six-fight winning streak.



Former welterweight champion Leon Edwards comes in off back-to-back losses to fight Carlos Prates, who has gone 5-1 in the Octagon so far.



Beneil Dariush comes off a win earlier in the year to open up the main card against Benoit Saint Denis, who has notched up two submissions in 2025.



Check out the full UFC 322 fight card below.

Main Card



Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis



Prelims



Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon



Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Pat Sabatini vs. Chepe Mariscal

Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico