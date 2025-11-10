UFC 322 takes place this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City and we’ve got the full fight card below.
In the main event there’s a welterweight title clash as current champion Jack Della Maddalena puts his perfect 8-0 record in the UFC to the test against the 15-fight unbeaten Islam Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight title earlier in the year in order to challenge for this belt.
In the co-main event women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will face off against former strawweight champ Zhang Weili, who vacated her 115lb title for this opportunity to become a two-division titleholder.
Sean Brady has risen to No.2 in the 170lb rankings after winning eight of his nine UFC fights so far, and now squares up to the 8th ranked Michael Morales, who is on a six-fight winning streak.
Former welterweight champion Leon Edwards comes in off back-to-back losses to fight Carlos Prates, who has gone 5-1 in the Octagon so far.
Beneil Dariush comes off a win earlier in the year to open up the main card against Benoit Saint Denis, who has notched up two submissions in 2025.
Check out the full UFC 322 fight card below.
Main Card
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili
Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales
Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates
Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Prelims
Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon
Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Pat Sabatini vs. Chepe Mariscal
Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline
Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico