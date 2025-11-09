UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown event in Las Vegas the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

Main event winner Gabriel Bonfim took home one of four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he unleashed a knee to the head in the 2nd round of his fight with Randy Brown that floored his opponent for a KO finish.

On a main card full of finishes, Christian Leroy Duncan was also picked out for a bonus award after he buckled Marco Tulio’s legs with a spinning backfist mid-way through the second round and then KO’d him with a follow-up punch.

Contender Series recruit Josh Hokit made a successful debut in the prelims last night by TKO’ing Max Gimenis in just 56 seconds with a right hook, and pocketed a bonus cheque for his efforts.

Also earning a performance bonus was Zach Reese, who had come in on less than a weeks notice fight Jackson McVey and made the most of the opportunity by securing a rear-naked choke submission victory in the second.

