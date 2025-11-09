Christian Leroy Duncan KO’s Marco Tulio With Spinning Backfist And Punches

Christian Leroy Duncan notched up another big KO finish tonight in Las Vegas against Marco Tulio.

Round One

Side kick to the knee from Duncan misses, but Tulio’s counter low kick lands.



More low kicks from Tulio. Inside leg kick for CLD. Spinning elbow strike from Duncan, but Tulio takes it and clinches up against the cage. He’s got a cut to his forehead though.



Tulio able to land a takedown. Duncan gets to a knee and then stands, but Tulio is now clinched to his back.



CLD gets away. He throws an elbow strike as he presses forward. Another spinning attack from Duncan that doesn’t land this time, and Tulio clinches up again.



Duncan able to reverse the clinch position now. 90 seconds remaining in the round. CLD attempts a trip takedown of his own, but it’s stopped and they continue to jockey for position against the cage before Tulio opts to back away.



Spinning hook kick attempt from Duncan, but that misses and enables Tulio to land a takedown in the center of the Octagon.



Good scramble from Duncan though to stand and get around to Tulio’s back, before taking him down. CLD takes Tulio’s back now, but there’s only 10 seconds remaining in the round.



Round Two



A clash of legs as they both throw a low kick at the same time. Body kick for Tulio. Another kick from him and CLD misses a superman punch.



Jab for Duncan. Tulio with a spinning kick attempt now. Tulio with a few more distance-keeping kicks as he tries to stay busier in this second round.



Another body kick for Tulio. Now a grazing left hand. Left hand for Duncan now. He wipes at a cut to his left eye.



Tulio clinching up against the cage. Shoulder shrug for him. CLD able to break away. Elbow strike for Duncan, but Tulio just clinches up again. Duncan reverses the position briefly before they separate.



Missed spinning backfist from CLD. Body kick for Tulio. Low kick from Tulio, but Duncan retaliates with another spinning backfist that lands flush this time and wobbles Tulio’s legs.



Duncan coming in for the finish now, landing a big jab and then a straight right down the pipe that sends Tulio slumping face-first onto the canvas, with another punch on the mat sealing another highlight-reel KO finish for CLD at 3.20mins of the second round!