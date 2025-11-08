Ben Askren Is Now Able To Wrestle Four Months After Double Lung Transplant

Four months ago MMA fans feared the worst for Ben Askren as he underwent a double lung transplant after a life-threatening battle with pneumonia, but now he’s continuing on a remarkable road to recovery that’s now seen him begin to get back to his life-long passion for wrestling.



Given that just a couple of months ago Askren was struggling just to walk it’s an absolute pleasure to see him now looking much more like his old self and drilling takedown attempts.



“So [Rudis Wrestling, by way of Trihex Athletic Apparel] sent me a pair of shoes and I just couldn’t help myself…” Askren wrote on Instagram.



“4 months ago I was on my death bed. 3 months ago I couldn’t stand unassisted. 2 months ago I was still using a walker. What’s your excuse?? Tie them up tight and let’s get to work.



“Couldn’t be more grateful to be back at it and for all of the support the community gave me during such a hard time.”

Despite having previously been an Olympic wrestler and long-time champion in both the Bellator and ONE FC promotions, the 41-year-old Askren’s popularity has never been higher than it is now as his exceptional toughness, mental strength and positive attitude continues to inspire people all over the world.