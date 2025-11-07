UFC Plans To Restructure Deals For Biggest Stars and Increase Fighter Pay

By Ross Cole

With the UFC’s new broadcasting deal with Paramount+ set to begin in January, the promotion’s Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein has confirmed that there will be some changes to their fighter pay model.

The new deal will see a major shift in the way the UFC does business as their long-standing pay-per-view model will now be scrapped, with all their premium numbered events now being aired for free to anyone with a Paramount+ subscription in the United States.

While that’s great news for fight fans, it potentially leaves the UFC’s star fighters out-of-pocket given that as things stand they tend to have a contract that gives them a small cut of the pay-per-view revenue.

However, Epstein revealed during TKO Group Holdings quarterly financial call that those stars will now be getting a restructured deal to address that issue, though he didn’t go into specific details about it.

On the fighter pay question, there’s going to be some changes to the structure of our deals in particular with our premium athletes that have a percentage of their compensation based on pay-per-view sales,” Epstein said on Wednesday. “That being said, our team is already in the process of working out those deals.”

Meanwhile, Epstein also confirmed prior comments from Dana White that fighter pay in general will increase thanks to the new 7-year, $7.7 billion deal, though he didn’t give any exact details regarding what that might look like.

“As Dana White said, there’s going to be an increase in fighter pay,” Epstein said. “There’s no doubt about that. We feel like it’s going to be in line with what will be consistent with the margins that we’ve maintained over the last several years.”

