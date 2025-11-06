Jon Jones Brands Tom Aspinall A ‘One Trick Pony’

Jon Jones has declared that current UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is overrated after watching his last fight against Ciryl Gane.



The title clash at UFC 321 late last month in Abu Dhabi ended late in the opening round due to Aspinall being unable to continue after Gane poked him in both eyes at the same time.



However, prior to that the challenger had been getting the better of the early striking action and also stuffed a takedown attempt, and Jones feels he saw enough from that performance to confirm his suspicion that Aspinall isn’t as good as people make him out to be.



“Tom’s a great athlete, but I do feel like he’s a one-trick pony,” Jones said on the ‘NoScripts’ podcast. “I believe that his wrestling and jiu-jitsu is incredibly overrated. He has a beautiful 1-2. I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. That’s really about it. That’s the one thing that he’s setting up real nice.

“He couldn’t touch Ciryl Gane at all, that’s the way I felt,” Jones continued. “I felt Gane was just getting warmed up. Gane’s hands was down, he was shaking his shoulders, bouncing around, touching him – he was so comfortable.”

Gane having the upper-hand in the first round will certainly add a whole new layer of intrigue to the rematch when it does finally happen, but for the time being Aspinall is still just fully concentrated on healing from the damage he suffered to his right eye, which left him unable to see out of it.



Aspinall has undergone several hospital visits and numerous test since, and the hope is that his vision will return to normal in due course, though nothing’s certain at this stage.