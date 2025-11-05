Kayla Harrison Expects Amanda Nunes Showdown Soon, Then White House Fight

UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has laid out her plans to have a blockbuster 2026 campaign, including a super fight with Amanda Nunes early in the year, followed by another big title clash at the UFC: White House event in June.



“There’s a fight on the horizon,” Harrison said on Jorge Masvidal’s Death Row podcast. “… I can’t say that. It’s not booked yet. It’s a fight that we all want to see happen, and it’s going to happen sooner rather than later. Before [the UFC White House card]. My perfect world, I fight soon, and then I fight again at the White House. But for sure, I’m going to be on the White House card. I’m the only American champion currently.”

There had been some talk that perhaps the 35-year-old Harrison might retire if she beats the female G.O.A.T. Nunes next, but the former two-time Olympic judo gold medalist insists that won’t be her last fight.

“For sure, I’m not done,” Harrison said. “I’m going to whoop her ass real quick and — I mean, in my perfect world, Valentina [Shevchenko] beats [Zhang] Weili and we do like a U.S.A. vs. Russia, Rocky IV style.”

Harrison went on to dismiss the fact that Shevchenko is actually from Kyrgyzstan as she continued to talk up the U.S. vs. Russia theme.



“Whatever. She looks like a Russian assassin,” Harrison said. “She looks like a Russian spy, so I think that would be good. Or everybody been talking about how Ronda [Rousey] is coming back, so that would be great.

“Or whoever is next in line. I literally don’t care. I’ll fight anybody.”