Road House Sequel Will Feature Several UFC Fighters

Conor McGregor had a major role in last year’s ‘Road House’ movie reboot, and though he doesn’t feature in the upcoming sequel, there’s plenty of other UFC fighters involved.

Amazon MGM Studios had confirmed that a second movie was in the works last year after their reboot proved to be a success with over 50 million views on their platform in it’s first two weekends.

Jake Gyllenhaal will continue as MMA fighter turned bodyguard James Dalton in the sequel, while former UFC fighter Jay Hieron will also continue in his role as fellow fighter Jax ‘Jetway’ Harris.

New additions to the cast include recently retired UFC star Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Tyron Woodley, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, kickboxing ace Ricco Verhoeven and former wrestler turned movie star David Bautista.

Meanwhile, established actors have also been brought on-board, including Leila George, who recently starred in the mini-series ‘Disclaimer’ opposite Cate Blanchette, and Aldis Hodge, who is the star of the TV detective show, ‘Cross’.

With the cast set, filming can begin, though at this stage it’s not clear if the plan is to release the movie next year or not.

