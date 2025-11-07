UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Weigh-In Results And Video

The weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (171)

Joseph Morales (125) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Ismael Bonfim (161) vs. Chris Padilla (155) – Bonfim missed weight by 5lbs

Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs. Marco Tulio (185.5)



Prelims

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5)

Max Gimenis (256.5) vs. Josh Hokit (236)

Denise Gomes (115) vs. Tecia Pennington (114.5)

Miles Johns (135.5) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

Jackson McVey (193.5) vs. Zach Reese (194)