UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Weigh-In Results And Video

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Weigh-In Results And Video

The weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (171)
Joseph Morales (125) vs. Matt Schnell (126)
Uros Medic (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)
Ismael Bonfim (161) vs. Chris Padilla (155) – Bonfim missed weight by 5lbs
Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs. Marco Tulio (185.5)

Prelims

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)
Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)
Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5)
Max Gimenis (256.5) vs. Josh Hokit (236)
Denise Gomes (115) vs. Tecia Pennington (114.5)
Miles Johns (135.5) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)
Jackson McVey (193.5) vs. Zach Reese (194)

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Predictions

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Predictions

UFC Plans To Restructure Deals For Biggest Stars and Increase Fighter Pay

UFC Plans To Restructure Deals For Biggest Stars and Increase Fighter Pay

Isaac Dulgarian’s Coach Speaks Out About Fight Fixing Controversy

Isaac Dulgarian’s Coach Speaks Out About Fight Fixing Controversy

Jon Jones Brands Tom Aspinall A ‘One Trick Pony’

Jon Jones Brands Tom Aspinall A ‘One Trick Pony’

UFC On ESPN 73: Bonfim vs. Brown Pre-Fight Interviews

UFC On ESPN 73: Bonfim vs. Brown Pre-Fight Interviews

Road House Sequel Will Feature Several UFC Fighters

Road House Sequel Will Feature Several UFC Fighters

Kayla Harrison Expects Amanda Nunes Showdown Soon, Then White House Fight

Kayla Harrison Expects Amanda Nunes Showdown Soon, Then White House Fight

Dana White Addresses Fight-Fixing Allegation In Isaac Dulgarian Fight

Dana White Addresses Fight-Fixing Allegation In Isaac Dulgarian Fight

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us