Chris Padilla Beats Ismael Bonfim By TKO In 2nd Round

Chris Padilla was able to weather Ismael Bonfim’s early offense tonight at the Apex and then punish his opponent when his energy reserves began to falter late in the second round to set up a TKO finish.

Round One

Padilla tries for a couple of leg kicks. Now a takedown entry from Padilla, but Bonfim deters that and forces him to back off.



Bonfim pumps out the left hand and then a low kick. Padilla with a front kick to the body and Bonfim tries to counter. Right hand from Padilla. Another front kick to the midsection for him.



Straight right from Bonfim. More punches from Bonfim come off the guard. Low kick for Padilla. Bonfim works to the body and then upstairs.



Padilla opts to clinch up against the cage. Takedown attempt stuffed. Both fighters working a few knees to the thigh in close. Padilla continues to chip away with those, but not too much happening.



Suddenly Bonfim gets some space and makes the most of it by getting a takedown. Padilla able to get back to his feet though, but Bonfim ends the round firing off some strikes.



Round Two



Low kick for Padilla. He gets a right hand through. Now back to the low kick. Right hand from Bonfim. Superman punch from Bonfim. Solid lw kick for Padilla.



Bonfim rips nicely to the body. Another solid low kick for Padilla. He lands his jab. Padilla goes to the head and then down to the body with punches.



Spinning elbow just misses from Bonfim. Padilla still working the low leg kick. Bonfim pumping out the jab, trying to break Padilla’s high guard.



Bonfim blasts the body again, but he’s warned that one was low. Grazing right hand from Bonfim over the top. Padilla with that low kick.



Bonfim with another crisp combination with body work. Big knee to the body from Padilla and Bonfim didn’t enjoy that and looks a little winded.



Bonfim trying to defend a potential takedown now and Padilla throws a knee to the head. Bonfim running out of steam and goes to the mat. Bonfim goes to his knees as Padilla starts to chip away with ground-and-pound. Bonfim doesn’t have the energy to defend himself and that’s it, Padilla wins by TKO at 4.30mins of the second round!



