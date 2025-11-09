Uroš Medić TKO’s Muslim Salikhov In 63 Seconds

Uros Medic wasted little time delivering a TKO finish against Muslim Salikhov tonight at the Apex in Las Vegas.
Round One
Salikhov feels out with a front kick to the body. Medic looks for a knee. Body kick for Medic as Salikhov was also throwing a kick.
Big left hand down the pipe from Medic sends Salikhov staggering backwards onto the canvas. Medic lands a few blows to his grounded opponent to seal the deal for a TKO finish just 63 seconds into the opening round.
