Uroš Medić TKO’s Muslim Salikhov In 63 Seconds

Uros Medic wasted little time delivering a TKO finish against Muslim Salikhov tonight at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Round One

Salikhov feels out with a front kick to the body. Medic looks for a knee. Body kick for Medic as Salikhov was also throwing a kick.



Big left hand down the pipe from Medic sends Salikhov staggering backwards onto the canvas. Medic lands a few blows to his grounded opponent to seal the deal for a TKO finish just 63 seconds into the opening round.