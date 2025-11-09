Gabriel Bonfim KO’s Randy Brown With Knee Strike In 2nd Round

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Gabriel Bonfim KO’s Randy Brown With Knee Strike In 2nd Round

Gabriel Bonfim softened up Randy Brown with calf kicks in the opening round of their headlining clash tonight In Las Vegas, but it was a knee to the face in the second round that would then end the evening with a knockout finish.

Round One

The welterweight main event is underway in Las Vegas!

Low kick for Bonfim. Brown fires out his jab. Calf kick for Bonfim. He lands another one. And again with a thud. Another one lands for good measure. Push kick from Brown.

Another low kick from Bonfim and soon after Brown stumbles for a moment. Inside leg kick from Brown lands lightly. Jab for Bonfim. Brief clinch and Bonfim throws a knee.

Left hand lands for Bonfim as Brown was going for a kick. Back to the calf kick he goes. Now a calf kick from Brown.

Brown tries for a one-two but Bonfim slides out the way. Bonfim starting to work the jab now.

Punch for Bonfim as Brown fires off a 1-2. Back to the calf kick for Bonfim. Now a calf kick from Brown.

Double-jab and a right hand from Brown that’s just a little short. Eye-poke from Brown causes a brief time-out but Bonfim is quickly ok to continue.

Jab for Bonfim. Solid jab from Brown in the final seconds.

Round Two

Couple of low kicks for Brown. There’s an exchange in close initiated by Brown and both fighters landed there.

Bonfim lands the low kick and then there’s another punching exchange. Body punch for Brown now.

Overhand right lands for Bonfim. Low kick for him. Brown steps in and Bonfim greets him with a big knee upstairs and floors him! Bonfim coming in for the finish, but the ref has seen enough and steps in to wave off the fight, handing him a big KO victory at 1.40mins of the 2nd round.

Brown is unhappy with the stoppage, but he was momentarily shut down by that knee to the head, so even if he did regain his bearings quickly it doesn’t seem like a bad decision.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Joseph Morales Taps Out Matt Schnell Via Guillotine Choke In 1st Round

Joseph Morales Taps Out Matt Schnell Via Guillotine Choke In 1st Round

Uroš Medić TKO’s Muslim Salikhov In 63 Seconds

Uroš Medić TKO’s Muslim Salikhov In 63 Seconds

Chris Padilla Beats Ismael Bonfim By TKO In 2nd Round

Chris Padilla Beats Ismael Bonfim By TKO In 2nd Round

Christian Leroy Duncan KO’s Marco Tulio With Spinning Backfist And Punches

Christian Leroy Duncan KO’s Marco Tulio With Spinning Backfist And Punches

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Results (Live)

Ben Askren Is Now Able To Wrestle Four Months After Double Lung Transplant

Ben Askren Is Now Able To Wrestle Four Months After Double Lung Transplant

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Predictions

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown Predictions

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us