Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown results live as they happen from the Apex in Las Vegas as Gabriel Bonfim fights Randy Brown in the welterweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).
Main Card
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales
Muslim Salikhov vs. Uroš Medić
Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim
Ricky Simón vs. Raoni Barcelos
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio
Prelims
Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers
Adrian Yañez vs. Cristian Quiñónez
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis
Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos
Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes
Jackson McVey vs. Robert Valentin