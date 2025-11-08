Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown results live as they happen from the Apex in Las Vegas as Gabriel Bonfim fights Randy Brown in the welterweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales

Muslim Salikhov vs. Uroš Medić

Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim

Ricky Simón vs. Raoni Barcelos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio



Prelims



Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers

Adrian Yañez vs. Cristian Quiñónez

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis

Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos

Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes

Jackson McVey vs. Robert Valentin