Joseph Morales Taps Out Matt Schnell Via Guillotine Choke In 1st Round

TUF 33 winner Joseph Morales made a big statement tonight by submitting Matt Schnell mid-way through the first round of their co-main event fight in Las Vegas.

Round One



early punches from Schnell. Morales with a grazing right hand. Morales threatens with a high kick.



Schnell gets in close and lands a takedown. Very nice sweep from Morales to get on top in the center of the Octagon. Side control or him now and he gets a few short elbows off, but is mostly focusing on control for now.



Morales switches to north-south position while setting up a potential kimura submission, but then changes up to crucifix position.



Schnell able to transition on top, but Morales immediately goes for a guillotine choke while locking up his full guard and he has this in tight. And that’s it, Schnell is forced to tap-out, big win for TUF 33 winner Morales at 2.54mins of the opening round!