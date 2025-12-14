Cezary Oleksiejczuk Beats César Almeida By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 73

UFC newcomer Cezary Oleksiejczuk earned a dull but decisive decision win over Cesar Almeida tonight at UFC On ESPN 73 with his grinding wrestling strategy.

Round One

Feeling out process in the opening minute of this fight. Body kick lands for Almeida. Jab for Oleksiejczuk.



Oleksiejczuk ducks under a punch to land a well-timed takedown. He traps an arm while in side control and tries to go for the crucifix, but Almeida gets his limb free.



Shoulder strikes from Oleksiejczuk. Almeida gets him back to half-guard and then eventually full-guard.



Oleksiejczuk staying tight on top, but Almeida gradually works back to his feet and then breaks free to striking range just as the round is ending.



Round Two

High kick attempt from Almeida and then a body kick. He lands another body kick.



Another body kick gets through for Almeida. Jab from Oleksiejczuk. Right hand for Almeida. Push kick for Oleksiejczuk.



Overhand attempt from Oleksiejczuk, but Almeida lands a harder right hand. Oleksiejczuk able to work a takedown though.



Almeida gets to his knees and then stands, but Oleksiejczuk is still on him. Oleksiejczuk with another solid takedown.



Oleksiejczuk working from half-guard now, but staying patient. However, Almeida manages to nicely work a sweep to get on top. That doesn’t land for long though as Oleksiejczuk does the same to him.



Oleksiejczuk in side control now. A few short strikes for Oleksiejczuk, but nothing too damaging.



Round Three



Body kick for Almeida. Oleksiejczuk drives into a takedown, hoists Almeida up and dumps him to the mat.



Oleksiejczuk back in side control. More grinding work for him now. He looks for an elbow strike, but it lands to the groin and forces a time-out to give Almeida time to recover.



Back to it they go on the feet again. Jab lands for Oleksiejczuk. Body punch from Almeida. Oleksiejczuk lands another takedown.



A couple of punches for Oleksiejczuk. He’s still seems happy to grind out the win here though. Almeida battling to get back up now as we approach the final minute of the round.



Oleksiejczuk able to keep Almeida down. He lands a few punches. Almeida now does get back upright while eating a few punches. Oleksiejczuk takes him down in the dying seconds of the fight.



Decision

There wasn’t much to write home about here, but Oleksiejczuk certainly showed off solid takedown ability as he grinds out a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).