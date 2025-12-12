Dana White Revisits Francis Ngannou Situation And Addresses President Trump’s Claim Of 8-9 Title Fights

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Revisits Francis Ngannou Situation And Addresses President Trump’s Claim Of 8-9 Title Fights

In Dana White’s latest interview he’s asked about Francis Ngannou’s non-committal response to his allegations that the fighter got physical with both himself and Hunter Campbell behind-the-scenes during his time in the UFC.

“It’s not like Francis Ngannou came in here and threatened us, or did anything like that,” White said during his interview for Mac Life.

“As men, everybody who is a man knows, there’s these situations with that. We’re in [my office] and he’s telling me that, ‘I deserve the $50,000, I want the $50,000.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting it.

“I’m in there with him for however long we’re talking, and I’m like, ‘I’m done.’ I had another meeting…

“So, I started to walk out and he put his hand on my chest. He says, ‘We’re not done talking yet.’ And I said, ‘Oh, we’re f***ing done talking.’

“It’s not like Francis Ngannou came in here and was like physically [abusive], but that’s what went down.”

Despite the bad blood between the two, Ngannou has stated this week that he’d still like to return to the UFC to fight Jon Jones at the White House event next year, but White has slammed the door on that possibility, stating in no uncertain terms that there’s no chance that will happen.

And White says he has absolutely no regrets about Ngannou having left the promotion to sign for rival promotion PFL.

“There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f***ing PFL,” White said.

“Let me tell you what. If we let guys go, feel bad for the f***ing company that gets them. We let them go for a f***ing reason. I don’t have to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys that I don’t like and that I don’t think are good guys.

“When you talk about good guys and bad guys, I’m in the fight business. Sh*t happens. You know what I mean?

“I’m pretty lenient when it comes to tough guy sh*t. I’m not lenient with bad guy sh*t.”

Meanwhile, during the interview White was also asked if President Trump’s claim that the UFC: White House event will have 8 or 9 title fights is true.

“I don’t know yet, I honestly don’t know yet,” White replied. “What I’ve told the president is we will deliver a ridiculous card to the White House.”

White also revealed that the vast majority of the UFC: White House event will take place on Paramount+, with it’s sister channel CBS perhaps only getting some of the preliminary card action at most.

watch White’s full interview below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC: White House Event To Be A ‘Spectacle On Steroids’ With Sensational Fight Card

UFC: White House Event To Be A ‘Spectacle On Steroids’ With Sensational Fight Card

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira To Headline UFC Fight Night 266

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira To Headline UFC Fight Night 266

Joe Rogan Speaks Out In Support Of Jon Jones Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Joe Rogan Speaks Out In Support Of Jon Jones Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Francis Ngannou’s Response To Dana White’s Allegations Doesn’t Look Good

Francis Ngannou’s Response To Dana White’s Allegations Doesn’t Look Good

Alexander Volkanovski Brushes Aside Retirement Talk Heading Into 2026

Alexander Volkanovski Brushes Aside Retirement Talk Heading Into 2026

dummy-img

UFC On ESPN 73 Promo Video

Jamahal Hill Gives His Side Of Joanna Jedrzejczyk Altercation; Admits He Once Slid Into Her DM’s

Jamahal Hill Gives His Side Of Joanna Jedrzejczyk Altercation; Admits He Once Slid Into Her DM’s

The Ultimate Fighter And Contender Series Set To Join UFC On Paramount+

The Ultimate Fighter And Contender Series Set To Join UFC On Paramount+

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us