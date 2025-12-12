Dana White Revisits Francis Ngannou Situation And Addresses President Trump’s Claim Of 8-9 Title Fights

In Dana White’s latest interview he’s asked about Francis Ngannou’s non-committal response to his allegations that the fighter got physical with both himself and Hunter Campbell behind-the-scenes during his time in the UFC.



“It’s not like Francis Ngannou came in here and threatened us, or did anything like that,” White said during his interview for Mac Life.

“As men, everybody who is a man knows, there’s these situations with that. We’re in [my office] and he’s telling me that, ‘I deserve the $50,000, I want the $50,000.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting it.‘



“I’m in there with him for however long we’re talking, and I’m like, ‘I’m done.’ I had another meeting…

“So, I started to walk out and he put his hand on my chest. He says, ‘We’re not done talking yet.’ And I said, ‘Oh, we’re f***ing done talking.’

“It’s not like Francis Ngannou came in here and was like physically [abusive], but that’s what went down.”

Despite the bad blood between the two, Ngannou has stated this week that he’d still like to return to the UFC to fight Jon Jones at the White House event next year, but White has slammed the door on that possibility, stating in no uncertain terms that there’s no chance that will happen.



And White says he has absolutely no regrets about Ngannou having left the promotion to sign for rival promotion PFL.



“There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f***ing PFL,” White said.

“Let me tell you what. If we let guys go, feel bad for the f***ing company that gets them. We let them go for a f***ing reason. I don’t have to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys that I don’t like and that I don’t think are good guys.

“When you talk about good guys and bad guys, I’m in the fight business. Sh*t happens. You know what I mean?

“I’m pretty lenient when it comes to tough guy sh*t. I’m not lenient with bad guy sh*t.”



Meanwhile, during the interview White was also asked if President Trump’s claim that the UFC: White House event will have 8 or 9 title fights is true.



“I don’t know yet, I honestly don’t know yet,” White replied. “What I’ve told the president is we will deliver a ridiculous card to the White House.”



White also revealed that the vast majority of the UFC: White House event will take place on Paramount+, with it’s sister channel CBS perhaps only getting some of the preliminary card action at most.



watch White’s full interview below.