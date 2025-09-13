Dana White Says Holly Holm Turned Down ‘Life-Changing Money’ For Ronda Rousey Rematch

Holly Holm shocked the world in November of 2015 when she KO’d UFC superstar Rousey to become the women’s bantamweight champion, and if things had played out differently it seems that ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ would then have headed into a rematch with her.



Instead, White now claims Holm’s camp decided to turn down the ‘life-changing’ money involved in that deal in order to fight Miesha Tate instead, which the UFC CEO believes was a huge mistake.



“These are the same guys that had Holly Holm and, in my opinion, ruined her life,” White said on The Jim Rome Show.

“She had the opportunity to rematch, immediately, Ronda Rousey, and for unbelievable money. They turned it down, and they said, ‘We don’t want that fight. We’ll fight Msha Tate for the same money we have now.'”

“So, big drama goes on between us all. I said, ‘So, you want to fight the second baddest woman in the world with the same money instead of fighting [Ronda Rousey for more money]?'”

“I said she’s going to lose by choke. [Tate’s] gonna choke her out. And that’s exactly what happened. For the same money, instead of fighting Ronda for life-changing money that would have changed her life.”