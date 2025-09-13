Dana White Says Holly Holm Turned Down ‘Life-Changing Money’ For Ronda Rousey Rematch

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Says Holly Holm Turned Down ‘Life-Changing Money’ For Ronda Rousey Rematch

Holly Holm shocked the world in November of 2015 when she KO’d UFC superstar Rousey to become the women’s bantamweight champion, and if things had played out differently it seems that ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ would then have headed into a rematch with her.

Instead, White now claims Holm’s camp decided to turn down the ‘life-changing’ money involved in that deal in order to fight Miesha Tate instead, which the UFC CEO believes was a huge mistake.

“These are the same guys that had Holly Holm and, in my opinion, ruined her life,” White said on The Jim Rome Show.

“She had the opportunity to rematch, immediately, Ronda Rousey, and for unbelievable money. They turned it down, and they said, ‘We don’t want that fight. We’ll fight Msha Tate for the same money we have now.'”

“So, big drama goes on between us all. I said, ‘So, you want to fight the second baddest woman in the world with the same money instead of fighting [Ronda Rousey for more money]?'”

“I said she’s going to lose by choke. [Tate’s] gonna choke her out. And that’s exactly what happened. For the same money, instead of fighting Ronda for life-changing money that would have changed her life.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Alexander Hernandez TKO’s Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC 3

Alexander Hernandez TKO’s Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC 3

Santiago Luna KO’s Quang Le In 1st Round At Noche UFC 3

Santiago Luna KO’s Quang Le In 1st Round At Noche UFC 3

Noche UFC 3 Results (Live)

Noche UFC 3 Results (Live)

Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

Noche UFC 3 Predictions

Noche UFC 3 Predictions

Dana White Wants Conor McGregor To Headline UFC: White House Event

Dana White Wants Conor McGregor To Headline UFC: White House Event

Dana White Discusses Security Arrangements For UFC: White House Event

Dana White Discusses Security Arrangements For UFC: White House Event

TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us