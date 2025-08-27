Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Rematch Booked For UFC 322

A women’s flyweight fight between Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez has been booked for UFC 322 on November 15th at a destination still-to-be-confirmed, but expected to be Madison Square Garden in New York City.



This isn’t the first time they’ve fought as they first clashed back in early 2019 in the Invicta FC promotion, with Cortez winning by split-decision on that occasion.



Since then both have moved on to the UFC and had successful runs so far in the promotion, though it’s actually Blanchfield who has gone on to climb further up the rankings so far, heading into this fight at No.4, while Cortez is No.8.



The 26-year-old Blanchfield currently holds a 7-1 record in the UFC, and came close to title contention by winning her first six fights in the promotion, before coming unstuck with a loss on the scorecards to Manon Fiorot last year.



However, Blanchfield is now coming off her most notable win to date, beating former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision in November of last year.



As for the 31-year-old Cortez, she has gone 6-1 in the Octagon, and similarly to Blanchfield she won her first five fights, but then lost to Rose Namajunas last year, before rebounding with a decision win over Viviane Araujo in June.



Blanchfield vs. Cortez joins a UFC 322 show that’s the only fight so far in the books for what’s set to be one of the last events of the promotion’s pay-per-view era before moving on to a new broadcasting deal with Paramount+ next year.