Bo Nickal Says President Trump Gave Him Greenlight To Fight At White House Event

Bo Nickal has revealed that President Trump recently reached out to him and gave him his approval to fight on next year’s UFC event at the White House.

“I’m planning on being on that card,” Nickal said on the Ariel Helwani show this week. “That’s history. That’s exciting. That’s something I feel like I would be ecstatic and grateful to be a part of. I’ve got to take care of business. I’ve talked with President Trump; he wants me on the card. I’m sure that if things line up, we’ll make it happen.”

Nickal then went on to detail exactly how he unexpectedly ended up getting a call directly from the President.



“I was on Fox promoting the [Real American Freestyle] event. He obviously watches that — I was on Fox and Friends. He called me up and sent me some encouragement. We talked about the card for a second. I told him that I want to get on it and he said, ‘Done deal.’ Him and Dana [White] are obviously very close. If he puts a good word on my behalf, then it’s probably putting me in a good position.”

Nickal is no stranger to being on high-profile events, having been featured on PPV shows since his first fight in the UFC, including being part of the main card of UFC 300 last year.



A former wrestling ace who took MMA by storm when he turned his attention to the sport in 2022, the 29-year-old won his first seven fights, including four in the UFC, but came unstuck last time out with a TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder.



That’s derailed the Nickal hype train for now, but he still has the kind of profile and potential that makes him a likely choice for a spot on the White House card.